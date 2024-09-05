Blackness parents vow to fight proposal by Falkirk Council to close school

Parents fighting plans to close a Falkirk school with just 16 pupils have been backed by a Conservative MSP who says closure would be “an act of devastation”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report going to Falkirk Council’s executive next week says that educating pupils at Blackness Primary cost around £25,000 per child last year – nearly five times the council average.

It reveals says that numbers attending from the catchment area have been ten or fewer since 2018 and health board projections show the picture is unlikely to change much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the executive will be asked to decide whether or not to start a consultation on closing the school, which will involve parents and the wider community.

Parents of pupils at Blackness Primary School are fighting to keep it open. Pic: Contributed

If the closure is approved, pupils would be placed in Grange Primary School, whose headteacher and deputy head are also in charge of Blackness Primary and known to pupils.

But the chair of Blackness parent council, Jann Fairley, is in no doubt that closing the school would be a huge loss to the community.

And she has questions about the report which she thinks paints an unfair picture of the cost of running the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims that the cost of teaching staff is £165,956 which Mrs Fairley believes is far too high for a school with one full-time teacher, a shared head and depute head and another teacher who works one day a week at Blackness.

In addition to challenging the council’s figures, Mrs Fairley also thinks that other solutions should be considered, such as rezoning some of the new houses being built in Bo’ness to the Blackness catchment area in a bid to keep the school running.

Last year, she and other parents fought hard to stop the school being mothballed, arguing that its roll was set to rise and will continue to do so.

But while the number of pupils has increased – with 16 pupils attending this year – only 10 of them are from the catchment area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Fairley has now written to all members of Falkirk Council and other local politicians, asking them to support the parents and help keep the school open.

Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr has given his backing to parents.

He said: “I am resolutely opposed to the SNP’s reckless plans to close Blackness Primary School.

“This school isn’t just bricks and mortar; it is the lifeblood of the Blackness community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shutting it down would be an act of devastation, ripping apart the very essence of Blackness. This must not happen.

“Rather than isolating and diminishing Blackness, we should be uniting to uplift it, pouring our efforts into supporting and empowering our rural communities.”

The report by council officers says the financial benefits of closure are clear.

But it also suggests that there would be educational and social benefits for children moving to the larger Grange Primary School, which is three miles away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mrs Fairley says she believes the education in Blackness is second to none and the parental involvement means the children have lots of opportunities.

“The experience is far better in a small school – if anything, they get more opportunities!”

She will be given the opportunity to make her case when the proposal is discussed at Falkirk Council’s executive on Thursday, September 12 at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Centre. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube channel.