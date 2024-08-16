Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bin collectors’ strike set to disrupt the Edinburgh Festival has been called off at the eleventh hour as workers consider a new pay offer.

Waste and cleansing staff were due to walk out for eight days starting on Wednesday, August 14, but unions said this week that the strike action would now be suspended.

Unite and GMB confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, saying its members would be urged to accept the latest offer when the next ballot opens later this week.

While UNISON also agreed to suspend the planned industrial action while it consults workers on CoSLA’s latest offer, it is recommending staff reject the offer.

Bin strike has been called off to allow staff to vote on new offer.

It has a mandate for strike action in the West Lothian Council area. The union is also continuing its strike ballot of schools, early years and family centre staff.

David O’Connor, UNISON Scotland local government lead, said: “UNISON has suspended recycling and street cleansing strikes while staff are consulted on CoSLA’s latest offer.

“UNISON’s view is that it’s still not enough. Council staff have seen the value of their pay reduced by 25 per cent over the past 14 years and any pay deal needs to do more to reverse this.

“The union has been clear all along that the wage deal needs to work for everyone in local government. This pause will provide some breathing space for further dialogue.”

CoSLA, the body that represents councils, is now offering all staff at least a 3.6 per cent increase – up from the previous offer of 3.2 per cent – and a rise of £1,292 for the lowest paid, equivalent to 5.63 per cent.

It comes after the Scottish Government “identified additional funding” to put more money on the table, which Finance Secretary Shona Robison said represented the “absolute limit of affordability”.

Graham McNab, Unite’s lead negotiator for local government said: “Unite members across all of Scotland’s councils should be applauded for standing firm. They have remained resolute in an effort to secure a fairer and better pay offer.

“We believe that the new pay offer is credible. For the first time in years, it will mean all council workers receiving an above inflation increase.

“Unite will now suspend the eight days of strike action so a ballot can take place on the new offer.”

Unite’s ballot, which covers Edinburgh, Falkirk and West Lothian council workers, will open on Thursday, August 15 and close on September 5.

GMB Scotland, which also had a mandate to strike in Edinburgh, Falkirk and West Lothian, met on Monday to discuss the offer from CoSLA.

Keir Greenaway, the union’s senior organiser in public services, said: “This offer is a significant improvement on what came before but our members will decide if it is acceptable.

“As a gesture of goodwill, we will suspend action until our members can vote.

“It should never have got to this stage, however. For months, we have been forced to waste time discussing low-ball offers when it was clear the Scottish Government needed to be at the table.

“The obvious reluctance of some council leaders to approach ministers has only caused needless uncertainty and threatened disruption.”