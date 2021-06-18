Bid to turn empty Falkirk town centre office space into housing
Empty office space in Falkirk High Street could become the latest premises to be given new life as housing.
Planning permission is being sought to transform the B-listed building at 113 - 115 High Street - above Baynes Bakery - into a three-bedroom flat.
The applicant also wants permission to make external changes including painting the frontage and windows.
The applicant says the development will provide a high standard of town centre accommodation.
The site comprises the top two storeys of a three-storey building and there will be no change to the ground floor which is owned by the bakery.
The applicant stated: "The proposals provide accommodation to modern standard close to the town, and returns an empty building to use as the demand for office space declines and that for housing continuesto rise.
"We hope the proposals refresh and repair the building frontage and rear elevation making it a fit addition to Falkirk’s streetscape."