Happy Father's Day: Your very special messages to your dad
It’s Father's Day on Sunday – and we have a host of message for some very special dads.
Kenny Hughes: The best Daddy ever, We have lots of fun with you and play the best games, Thank you for everything you do, We love you lots and lots Daddy xxxx. Oliver and Cameron Hughes
John Jeffrey: Happy Father’s Day dad, We know today will be tough for you as it’s the first one without Grandad Eck but we want to tell you how much we love you and how proud we are of you, You’re our hero. Your boys...Kai, Riley and Noah XxxX
Hugh Polson: Happy Fathers Day Dad, Hope you have a great day and the sun is shining, You’re the best, Love you loads. Suzanne xxx
Christopher Paton (a.k.a Not the mama): Eleven and three years later and we are still waiting on the wings you said we grew at 9 years old, Happy Fathers Day, Love you x. Claire, Lucy, Winston Paton
Eric Boothman: Thanks for everything, love you. Erica and Mark Steggall
John Steggall: Thanks, love you. Mark and Erica Steggall
Adam McCartney: We love you so much, you are the best daddy, thank you for taking us swimming every week and for playing games with us. Holly and Zoe
Vic Burt: Wishing our wonderful dad and grandad a happy Father’s Day, Loved and appreciated so much, you’re simply the Best. Love from Lisa and Karen and your grandchildren Charlie, Abbie, Beth, Ellie, Harry and Precious
Harry McGuire: Happy father's day daddy have a great day. Your wee hobbits, Connor and Cailtin McGuire
Andrew Jackson: Happy first Father’s Day to the best daddy in the whole world, love you xxxx. Franco Jackson
Robert Edington: Happy fathers day dad you are one in a million my top man, hope you have a best day xxx. Lots of love daughter Claire xxx
Ross Rankine: Happy Fathers Day Auld Yin (N says, Hector) from your favourite daughter. Aggy, Fanny, whatshername xxx
William Mountford: Happy Fathers Day to what I say the best Dad and Papa, You’re always there for us and you would give us your last, I am lucky to have you as my Dad, Love you millions and more. Nicola Mountford Jervis
Robert Paton: Happy fathers day to the best dad and papa in the world. Love from Janet, Rab, Ryan, Jennifer, Paige, Amiee, Ashlee xx
Stevie Garner: Happy Father’s Day Daddy, You’re simply the best, Love you lots. Your monkey
Robert Connal: Happy Fathers Day Dad, Thanks for all you do, You’re simply the best, Love you. Stevie & Katie
Read More
John Arthur Samson: Thank you for everything that you do and for always being there for us all, We are blessed to have you as our dad, Happy Fathers Day. Kirsty Heather
Colin Dalgliesh: To daddy, we love you to infinity and beyond. Elli-Anne and Layla
Davy Paterson: To papa Davy, we love you to the moon and back. Elli-Anne and Layla
Mark Kerr: Happy fathers day daddy, You are the best dad in the world, I love you to the moon and back. Kyle Kerr
John Wallace: Happy fathers day Dad, Love you so much. Mia Wallace
Gordon Archibald: A great big fathers day wish, Love and miss you very much, we WILL meet again. June Archibald
Derek Anderson: To dad, you’re the best dad in the world hope you have a good father's day. Ryan Anderson
Stuart Reid: Happy Father’s Day to the best dad we could ask for. Love Josh, Hollie, Charlotte, Georgia xxx
Peter Wilson: Happy Father’s Day dad hope you have a great day. Love Lynn, Mark, Louis and Star.
Michael Rooney: Happy fathers day to my wonderful dad, I hope you know how much you mean to me and how grateful I am to have such a kind and caring dad, I love you to the moon and back. Your Princess Louise Rooney
Steven Johnstone: Happy Father's Day to our Number 1 Best Dad, Lots of Love XXXX. Steven and Mia Johnstone.
Robin Anthony: Thanks a million Dad, for everything you do for us and your Grandchildren, Have a wonderful Father’s Day. Lots of love Nicola, Kasha, Aydan, Sinead, Tony and Connie, we love you