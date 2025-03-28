Bid to review bulky uplifts knocked back by West Lothian Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bid to have West Lothian’s bulky waste services reviewed has failed, despite growing concerns that the cost is stopping people using the service.

Livingston SNP councillor Maria MacAulay argued that all residents should have access to bulky waste removal amid growing reports of waste piling up in gardens and communal bin areas across the county.

The councillor claimed growing numbers could not afford the bulky uplift service, despite the fact charges were frozen in this year’s budget.

The fact you need a vehicle to access the recycling centres is also excluding growing numbers of people from using the service, she said.

But at a meeting of West Lothian Council, her motion calling for a service review was defeated by the Provost Cathy Muldoon’s casting vote.

A Labour amendment calling on the Scottish Government to fully fund bulky waste services, which at the moment run at a loss, was instead backed by councillors.

Councillor MacAulay said: “Residents across West Lothian are increasingly concerned about bulky waste piling up in gardens and communal areas due to limited and costly disposal options. This leads to environmental risks, attracts vermin, and negatively affects communities.

“This motion is simply asking for a review of the services. It’s not complicated.”

Fellow SNP councillors recounted experiences of rubbish being accumulated in gardens because households couldn’t afford the £38 for five items uplift or could not access the recycling centres without transport.

Tom Conn, Labour’s executive councillor for the environment who raised the Labour amendment, pointed out that it would cost the council £240,000 to operate a bulky uplift service – while income from bulky uplifts is approximately £135,000 a year.

He added: “A charge of £38.59 therefore represents a significant subsidy applied to all service users, which covers around only 56 per cent of the cost of providing the service.”

Labour had planned to increase bulky uplifts to £50 but froze the cost at last year’s figure to secure Conservative support for this year’s budget. At £38 the cost is below the national average of £41.

The Labour motion added: “There are other options available to households when disposing of large bulky items. Local charities such as Home Aid may be able to collect some items for free. If items are still usable, households may wish to consider re-use and offer them to a friend or neighbour, or advertise them for sale online.”

Lib Dem Sally Pattle backed the review as “a proactive proposal”.

In a vote, the chamber divided, with 16 votes each for the motion and amendment, before Provost Cathy Muldoon’s casting vote went to the amendment.

After the meeting Councillor MacAulay said: “The SNP’s initiative was driven by increasing reports of bulky waste piling up in gardens and communal areas, leading to environmental hazards, attracting vermin, and adversely affecting local communities.

“It’s disheartening that Labour councillors chose to pass the responsibility to the Scottish Government rather than address the issue directly at the local level.”