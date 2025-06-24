Alcohol licences wanted for three outdoor events in Falkirk area
Falkirk’s licensing board will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) and on the agenda will be requests for occasional licences for the trio of events.
The first is at Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday, July 22 from 5-7pm and 10-11pm.
The application is for a “fan zone” and this is for the Premier Sports Cup match when Falkirk play Queen’s Park.
Earlier this month it was revealed the football club hope planning officers will give them permission to create a fan zone on land at the stadium, which will include a marquee, food vans, bar units and toilet provision.
On Saturday, July 26, Falkirk Fest will take place at Callendar Park when a host of tribute acts will take to the stage. The alcohol licence is wanted for the catering area.
On the same day Airth Highland Games will take place and again, the occasional drinks licence is requested for this event.
