100% pass rate for Falkirk pupils in virtual classroom subjects

High school pupils across Falkirk district had a pass rate of 100 per cent for the first subjects to be taken via a ‘virtual classroom’.

The first two courses offered locally in this way were Advanced Higher History and Higher Politics, both of which began in 2019.

In the first year, seven pupils enrolled for the Advanced Higher History exam taught virtually via Braes High School, while 11 pupils took Higher Politics via Larbert High.

The results proved that the technology worked as all of the pupils who signed up passed the respective courses.

The following year, the numbers had grown with 30 pupils taking the History course – again with a pass rate of 100 per cent – and 22 signing up for Politics, with 95 per cent of pupils getting the qualification.

This session, the numbers rose again as 31 pupils sat in the virtual classroom for Advanced Higher History while 55 pupils took Higher Politics – although the final results have still to come through.

A third subject, Higher Sociology, hosted by St Mungo’s High School, saw nine pupils sign up for the course this school year.

Delivering courses in this way means that pupils no longer have to travel by taxi to another school if their own either doesn’t have enough interest to offer it or doesn’t have the staff available.

Pupils access lessons using iPads that are now supplied to all Falkirk pupils from P5 up and submit their homework online.

Two of the youngest members of Falkirk Council’s children, young people and education executive gave their backing to the method of teaching, which they said offered more flexibility.

Larbert High pupil Charlotte Clem said: “It widens our horizons because we’re not limited by the subjects at our schools and it gives everyone across Falkirk a much more equal chance if they want to specialise in certain areas.”

Her fellow pupil representative, Cameron Simmons, said that it was also helping some pupils with their learning.

He said: “Some students prefer to work online which helps them get the best grade they can.”

Members of the education executive heard that timetables across the district’s high schools have been aligned so that many of the lessons can be delivered live.

But the technology also allows the pupils to revisit the lessons in their own time, something that teachers believe has encouraged independent learning.

Director of Children’s Services, Robert Naylor, said the technology had the potential to be much more widely used and would offer savings for the council once more courses were on board.

He said: “We’ve got the potential here to essentially revolutionise how we deliver Advanced Higher subjects and that will generate a staff saving, firstly in the senior phase.

“But as this gathers momentum there is scope for this to potentially be delivering courses at National 5.”

He was confident that the success of the courses being delivered would inspire other teachers to follow.

In the future, he added, it was very likely that they would be able to work with other councils such as West Lothian, to expand the offer even further.

