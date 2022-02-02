Setback for plans to turn former Falkirk pub site into new dog walking facility

Priceaproject.com lodged the application to create the new facility, which was to include shelters, fencing, a car park, welfare facilities and an equipment store, on the site of the former Phoenix public house, in Manuel Terrace, Whitecross.

However, the plans were withdrawn on Tuesday, February 1.

According to the planning documents the site is not allocated for any specific use.

The plans also stated: “It is proposed the 1200m² secure field be used for dog owners to walk their dogs off lead.

The facilities will preserve the existing open space that is currently lying vacant from where the public house was demolished following a fire in 2017.

“There would not be an adverse impact on neighbouring properties as a result of the proposals and satisfactory parking is provided adjacent to the site. The existing access to the site does not compromise highway safety.

“The site will be secured by a 1.8m steel mesh fence and where this borders Manuel terrace, a shrub line has been proposed to soften the view from the street and improve the aesthetic appearance of the site.

“Access to the field will be from Manuel Terrace, with the parking area located directly next to the gate of the field and an area of hardstanding will form an area which serves as adequate room for up to at least six vehicles to park.

“All dog walking sessions are pre-booked in hour slots. Dog walkers cannot turn up speculatively. The field is booked exclusively for the dog or dogs and their owners and the owners walk their own dogs.

"It is intended that there would be no more than four dogs per field at any one time and no more than six cars on site any one time. There are two temporary type buildings proposed to house an office, welfare facilities and an equipment store. There will be one part-time employee visiting intermittently.

“The proposed operating hours are 8am to 5pm weekdays and weekends in winter and 8am to 6pm in the summer.”

