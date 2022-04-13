Council elections: Alba's Alex Salmond in Falkirk to meet candidates and voters

The event was held in Lauriestion Bowling Club on Friday evening and included a question and answer session on the case for Scottish independence.

Mr Salmond launched a new booklet, The Wee Alba Book – the new case for independence, which is seen as an updated version of the first indyref’s Wee Blue Book.

He also spoke with the party’s candidates hoping to be elected to Falkirk Council on May 5.

Alex Salmond, with Alba's Falkirk Council election candidates

A local Alba spokesperson said: “The world has changed significantly since 2014 when Alex Salmond took Scotland to the brink of becoming an independent nation.

"Now his case has never been stronger, as we face a catastrophic cost-of-living crisis in a post Brexit era.

"Mr Salmond spoke passionately about Scotland’s natural wealth, with us being a nation more than self-sufficient in gas, and with the ability to generate enough renewable energy to power every home in Scotland."

The veteran politician, who has been both an MP and MSP, then answered a range of questions, including on voting in the forthcoming local council elections.

The three Alba candidates standing for Falkirk Council seats were then introduced to those gathered.

Dr Zohaib Arshad (Falkirk North), Colin Todd (Upper Braes) and Scott Fallon (Lower Braes), all outlined the main issues they believed were most important to local people.

These included the implementation of Alba’s five-point plan to tackle child and family poverty, dealing with the cost-of-living crisis, protecting women’s rights, care of the elderly and tackling anti-social behaviour in the town.

The party spokesperson said there had been “a very positive response” to the event, with some of those present travelling from other areas of the country.

The Alba party was launched by Mr Salmond in March last year and in the months after saw several defections from the SNP, including Kenny MacAskill, the MP for East Lothian who is now Alba’s depute leader.