Changes to Alex Salmond Alba event in Stenhousemuir

Several other speakers at the Alba Party event which takes place in the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Stenhousemuir at 7pm have also been forced to self-isolate.

However, a Party spokesperson said the evening which promises food, music and rousing speeches, will still go ahead.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Salmond was due to attend tonight's Alba Party event in Stenhousemuir

They said: “The event will still proceed, as we plan to launch our Alba Party candidates who will be running in the May local elections.

"Clearly there is disappointment that the format of the event will be altered but the safety of guests is paramount.”

Tickets for the event were being sold for £27 along with an invite to “meet the man who brought Scotland to the brink of independence and who continues to drive us to that destination”, according to its publicity material.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.