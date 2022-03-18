Changes to Alex Salmond Alba event in Stenhousemuir
A planned visit the Falkirk area by Alex Salmond has been called off after the former First Minister tested positive for Covid.
Several other speakers at the Alba Party event which takes place in the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Stenhousemuir at 7pm have also been forced to self-isolate.
However, a Party spokesperson said the evening which promises food, music and rousing speeches, will still go ahead.
They said: “The event will still proceed, as we plan to launch our Alba Party candidates who will be running in the May local elections.
"Clearly there is disappointment that the format of the event will be altered but the safety of guests is paramount.”
Tickets for the event were being sold for £27 along with an invite to “meet the man who brought Scotland to the brink of independence and who continues to drive us to that destination”, according to its publicity material.