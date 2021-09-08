Calachem: Politicians urge company to get round table for talks over job losses

Richard Leonard.

Unions have also vowed to fight the redundancies announce yesterday.

The contract chemical manufacturer has entered a six-week consultation period with employees which could see the current workforce of 156 cut to around 50 by next summer.

The company announced it was moving out of contract chemical manufacturing – which it says is no longer sustainable - and into managing estates for tenants on its site.

Calachem

The move was described by Richard Leonard, Central Scotland MSP (Labour) as “another huge blow to Scotland’s manufacturing base.”

He said: “It is vital that the company enters meaningful negotiations with Unite the Union to look at ways of avoiding these job losses. That is their legal and moral duty.”

He also urged the Scottish Government to intervene to see what can be done to retain a manufacturing presence and manufacturing jobs on site.

Added Mr Leonard: “It also points to the urgent need for a Scottish industrial strategy which is investment led, jobs first, people centred, manufacturing driven, based on democratic economic planning.

“That the company is owned by a Munich based private equity company should also send a warning about the hazards of external ownership and control.

I’ve spoken to the company and Unite the Union this morning and stand ready to support them in any way I can”

Gillian Mackay, Green MSP, said: “My sympathy is with the families effected in what is another jobs blow for Grangemouth and for Central Scotland. Brexit has clearly played a role here, but it also shows the urgent need for investment in a just transition so that the decline in petrochemicals jobs is met with alternatives in clean sustainable industries. I look forward to engaging with the trade unions involved.”

