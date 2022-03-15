Alba leader Alex Salmond due at Stenhousemuir event
Former First Minister Alex Salmond is due to attend an Alba Party event in Stenhousemuir on Friday.
The Falkirk West branch of the political party formed last year is hosting the evening in the Dobbie Hall from 7pm to 10.30pm.
It is inviting people – for the £27 entry fee – to “meet the man who brought Scotland to the brink of independence and who continues to drive us to that destination”, according to its publicity material.
The evening is also due to have other special guests but no names have been revealed, apart from Alba leader Mr Salmond.
Billed as being “open to everyone who supports an urgent need for Scotland's independence”, it promises food, music and rousing speeches.
Details of the event on the branch’s Facebook page said it will be an opportunity to learn more about Alba’s plans to support Falkirk in the forthcoming council elections where it is expected the party will field candidates.