Falkirk councillor resigns from SNP

Councillor Niall Coleman has served the Bonnybridge/Larbert constituency since February 2018.

He already announced he would not be standing for re-election this year and has now offered his resignation to the SNP.

He stated: “For personal reasons, about which I am unable to comment further, I have offered my resignation from the Scottish National Party with immediate effect. I

had taken the decision some time ago not to seek re-election, and would like to thank the people of Bonnybridge and Larbert for their support.”

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn comfirmed Councillor Coleman’s resignation had been accepted by the SNP and thanked him for this service, stating no further

comment would be made on the matter.

Mr Coleman’s father Tom Coleman was a long-serving elected official, Provost and SNP member at Falkirk Council until his death at the age of 73 in 2017.

Mr Coleman won his father's vacant seat in a by-election in February 2018.

At the time he said: “My family have been touched by the many cards letters and phone messages of sympathy that came from all over the Bonnybridge and Larbert

Ward when my father passed away.

“They convinced me I should seek to not only preserve his legacy but also complete the projects such as the delivery of a Bonnybridge Rail Station – the provision for a formal bid to be developed for the fist time following the SNP take over of Falkirk Council last May.”

The Falkirk Herald approached the SNP for comment on the resignation and is still awaiting a response.

