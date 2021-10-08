A9: Falkirk MSP welcomes improvements to road junction at centre of series of crashes

Confirmation was given by Falkirk Council to Falkirk East MSP, Michelle Thomson

It comes after recent concerns from residents over a series of incidents at the junction, including a recent fatal accident at East Beancross access which is under investigation.

In a letter received by the local MSP, Falkirk Council advised that improvement of the junction of the A9 and Grandsable Road and Junction 5 Cadgers Brae roundabout has been included in the local authority’s approved TIF (Tax Incremental Financing) submission.

Michelle Thomson MSP Falkirk East

It is also advised that works involving the installation of traffic signals at both the Grandsable Road junction and Cadgers Brae roundabout are programmed to start early in 2022.

Ms Thomson welcomed the plans.

She added: It is up to each of us, as individual drivers, to ensure we are not placing any of our fellow road users in danger - particularly in areas we know are more difficult to navigate than others.”

