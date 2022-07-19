Police seeking witnesses to Forth Valley fatal collison

The incident happened on Burgh Mews in Alloa at around 4pm on Monday, July 18.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “It involved a pedestrian and a van. Emergency services attended and the 90-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The van left the scene prior to police arrival but the vehicle and driver were traced nearby a short time later. The road was closed to allow investigations to be conducted.”
Sergeant Jack Swindells, of Forth Valley Road Policing Unit, added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who sadly lost her life. Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.”
“Anyone with any information or dashcam footage can call us on 101 quoting incident 2366 of July 18.”