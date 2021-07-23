Police searching for missing Bonnybridge man

David Nelson was last seen around 4.50pm on Thursday, July 22 at his home address in Highland Dykes Crescent.

The 47-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins, of slim build and bald with a beard.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt, a black anorak with a hood, blue trainers with a white sole and red socks.

Missing Bonnybridge man David Nelson.

He may also be wearing black framed glasses and carrying a black and white carrier bag featuring a fruit design.

Sergeant Shona Campbell said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about David’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

“Likewise, if David sees or hears about this appeal, please call us or your family to let us know you are safe.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1279 of Friday, July 23.”

