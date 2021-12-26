Police investigate Christmas Day fire which forced Bainsford residents to flee their homes
A fire which broke out in a bin storage area on Christmas morning led to a number of residents being evacuated from their homes as precaution in case the blaze spread to a nearby gas supply in the street.
Emergency services arrived at the scene in Haugh Street, Bainsford, just after 8am on Saturday morning.
Two Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances were in attendance at the incident and Police Scotland officers were there to offer assistance.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service stated it was working with Scottish Gas Networks to make the area safe and confirmed residents from nearby properties had been evacuated.
A Police spokesperson said the cause of the fire currently “unexplained” and enquiries are ongoing.
