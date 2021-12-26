Police investigate Christmas Day fire which forced Bainsford residents to flee their homes

Emergency services arrived at the scene in Haugh Street, Bainsford, just after 8am on Saturday morning.

Two Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances were in attendance at the incident and Police Scotland officers were there to offer assistance.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances attended at the scene in Haugh Street, Bainsford

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service stated it was working with Scottish Gas Networks to make the area safe and confirmed residents from nearby properties had been evacuated.

A Police spokesperson said the cause of the fire currently “unexplained” and enquiries are ongoing.

