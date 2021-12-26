Police need help to trace Range Rover stolen in Forth Valley area

A vehicle was stolen in the early hours of Christmas Eve and now police are looking for assistance to help trace it.

By James Trimble
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 10:13 am

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following the theft of a car from Stirlingshire on Friday, December 24. Officers believe the car – a Range Rover Autobiography registration L5 NCG – was stolen around 3.10am from a house in Blanefield.”

People can Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0403 of December 24 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police officers are looking for assistance to trace the stolen vehicle