Police need help to trace Range Rover stolen in Forth Valley area
A vehicle was stolen in the early hours of Christmas Eve and now police are looking for assistance to help trace it.
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 10:13 am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following the theft of a car from Stirlingshire on Friday, December 24. Officers believe the car – a Range Rover Autobiography registration L5 NCG – was stolen around 3.10am from a house in Blanefield.”
People can Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0403 of December 24 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.