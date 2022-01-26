Police continue investigation into Stenhousemuir road collision which left girl (12) in hospital

Police officers confirmed today enquiries were still ongoing into a road traffic collision which resulted in a 12-year-old girl being taken to hospital with a head injury.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 8:20 am
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 8:20 am

The incident happened at around 3pm on Monday, January 17 in King Street, Stenhousemuir.

Police and Ambulance attended and the girl was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where staff described her condition as critical.

There was no update given on the girl’s condition.

