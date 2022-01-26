Police continue investigation into Stenhousemuir road collision which left girl (12) in hospital

The incident happened at around 3pm on Monday, January 17 in King Street, Stenhousemuir.

Police and Ambulance attended and the girl was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where staff described her condition as critical.

Police continue to investigate the road traffic collision in Stenhousemuir

There was no update given on the girl’s condition.

