Youngsters float their ideas for Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme

Learning resources have already been sent to twelve local schools to facilitate the science, technology, engineering and maths learning activities, which officially got underway this week.

The learning resources have been flexibly designed so that they can be delivered by teachers, or leaders, in schools or accessed digitally at home.

Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for the environment, Paul Garner, said: “We are excited to have launched the STEM programme in our local schools and I think it will be a fantastic way for the pupils to start the new year.

Pupils will be able to submit their own ideas on flood prevention

“The STEM programme is designed to be fun and engaging, and to give the students more information on flooding and why the scheme is necessary. We’ve invited primary schools based in the scheme area to take part and we hope to roll the programme out to secondary schools in the not-too-distant future.

“I can’t wait to see what ideas the pupils and other groups come up with when it comes to designing their own flood solutions.”

The programme has been designed for pupils in Primary 6 and Primary 7, and Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme aim to engage with 100 pupils through the STEM programme in its first year.

Pupils and children will learn about flooding and the need for the flood protection scheme, some of the technical options available to flood engineers, and the pros and cons of each, as well as finding out about the wide range of jobs available on this type of project.

At the end of the programme, the students’ knowledge will be put to the test when they are asked to design their own flood protections solutions to showcase to a panel of industry experts in a final judging competition.

The winning designs will be presented at a special prize giving event at the Zetland Park Science Festival in 2022.

Leigh Watson, Education Team Manager at Falkirk Council, said: “We’re delighted to have launched this programme which is a fantastic opportunity for young people in the local area to gain an insight into one of the largest flood protection schemes in the UK.

“I’m sure the innovative ideas pupils come up with will impress the industry experts when they present them. We hope it inspires some of the pupils to pursue future careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

Falkirk Council is leading the development of Scotland’s largest flood protection scheme, with support from the Scottish Government and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

Seen as the highest priority flood protection scheme in Scotland, the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme will protect 5800 people, 2650 homes, 330 businesses and road and rail infrastructure, providing almost 17 miles of flood defence walls, embankments, the installation of flood gates, flow regulation measures and drainage work.

E-mail [email protected] for more information on the scheme and the education programme.

