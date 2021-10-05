Young footballers' team up to rid Stenhousemuir beauty spot of litter

The partially drained reservoir, with its wetland areas, has sadly become a dumping ground for litter and rubbish over the years, so the youngsters of Stenhousemuir FC’s 2013 team – all aged eight or nine-years-old – decided to get together and do something about it last Sunday.

Chalrene Kleinman, who organised the initiative, said: “The Stenhousemuir FC 2013s did a fantastic job around Carron Dams wildlife reserve, supported by parents, coaches and Councillor Gary Bouse. They lifted a load of litter from the area, setting a good example on how you can go about keeping your community clean.”

Stenhousemuir FC youngsters take a break from their litter picking at Carron Dams

Those who took part will be getting sponsorship from family and friends and the money raised will go towards helping the youngsters participate in community football festivals next year.

