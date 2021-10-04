Little Jack's big Falkirk walk coins in cash for hospital charity

Stenhousemuir Primary School pupil Jack Morris (6) shrugged off a constant downpour to complete a 5K walk around the Falkirk woodland, leaving from and returning to historic Callendar House on Saturday to raise cash for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Money is still coming in so there is no final total for Jack’s big walk, but his mum said he has already topped the £400 mark.

Jack, who lives in New Carron, will be attending at the Glasgow Children’s Hospital this week to donate all the cash he raised.

Spider Man joins Jack and his family at the end of their very damp fundraising 5K walk

Mum Vanessa Morris (28), said: “He just decided he wanted to raise money for something that’s really close to him.”

Due to his condition, Jack sometimes has to use a wheelchair and his mum had it on standby on the day, just in case.

Vanessa said: “The walk went really well – it was raining the whole time but that never stopped Jack from doing it. When he was walking he was splashing in puddles.”

There was a special surprise waiting at Callendar House after the walk – Jack’s favourite super hero Spider Man took the day off from crime fighting to support the youngster’s charity endeavours.

“At the end Spider Man met him and cheered him on at the finishing line,” said Vanesssa.

