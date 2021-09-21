Young football stars' new goal to rid Stenhousemuir beauty spot of litter
Members of a youth football club will soon be in action off the pitch to clear up the litter which has built up in Stenhousemuir’s Carron Dams nature reserve.
The partially drained reservoir, with its wetland areas, sadly does become a dumping ground for litter and rubbish from time to time, so the youngsters of Stenhousemuir FC’s 2013 team – all aged eight or nine-years-old – will be doing something about it on the aftenoon of Sunday, October 3.
Chalrene Kleinman, who is organising the initiative, said: “I’ve organised a couple of litter picks in that area and we thought it would be a good idea for the kids to do something positive like this and help themselves at the same time.”
Those taking part – currently 10 youngsters – will be getting sponsorship from family and friends and the money raised will go towards helping the youngsters participate in community football festivals next year.