Young football stars' new goal to rid Stenhousemuir beauty spot of litter

The partially drained reservoir, with its wetland areas, sadly does become a dumping ground for litter and rubbish from time to time, so the youngsters of Stenhousemuir FC’s 2013 team – all aged eight or nine-years-old – will be doing something about it on the aftenoon of Sunday, October 3.

Chalrene Kleinman, who is organising the initiative, said: “I’ve organised a couple of litter picks in that area and we thought it would be a good idea for the kids to do something positive like this and help themselves at the same time.”

Carron Dams will be buzzing when members of Stenhousemuir FC's 2013 team head along to tidy up litter

Those taking part – currently 10 youngsters – will be getting sponsorship from family and friends and the money raised will go towards helping the youngsters participate in community football festivals next year.

