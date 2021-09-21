Volunteers required to help vulnerable people in Falkirk

Providing invaluable support to people in need in Falkirk both before and during the coronavirus pandemic, the RVS – with the support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery – and its volunteers are able to improve health and wellbeing, resilience, confidence and connections of some of the area’s most vulnerable people.

Sarah Murray, RVS commissioned service operations manager, said: “The feedback we get from the people we support is often the help of our service and our volunteers is a real lifeline for them.

"Our volunteers are changing and improving people’s lives in Falkirk every day. They volunteer completely selflessly, but it’s incredible to see how much their service changes their lives too.

Volunteers for the RVS can help some of the most vulnerable people in the area

"If you’d like to join our close-knit team of amazing volunteers, any time you can offer will go a long way to supporting your community and you’ll meet some fantastic people along the way.”

The RVS is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities, with volunteers supporting the NHS and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. The charity worked in local communities throughout the COVID-19 crisis, running home libraries, giving companionship support, providing home from hospital services and patient transport.

Its Virtual Village Hall provided live classes and tutorials on Facebook to promote well-being and keep people active and occupied through the pandemic.

Some of the ways in which local volunteers are improving the lives of people in Falkirk include helping vulnerable people recover after a hospital stay, serving refreshments to staff and patients in RVS Forth Valley Royal Hospital retail site and helping teach people to use technology so that they can remain connected and independent.

As a result of donating their time in this way, RVS volunteers report better physical health, mental health and wellbeing. They also learn new skills and gain a sense of connection to others in their community.

More volunteers are needed to continue providing life changing support to vulnerable and isolated people in Falkirk this autumn.