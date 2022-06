The young street dancers showed off some fantastic moves for family, friends and dance fans at the Bowhouse Road venue on Tuesday night.

DNC dance teacher Nicola Curwood said: “Every single one of you were shining superstars on that stage – I could not be more proud.”

The DNC dancers put on a great summer show at Grangemouth's Bowhouse Community Centre