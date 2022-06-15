Grangemouth gathers together for the crowning of Queen Keira

Following last year’s indoor ceremony at Grangemouth Town Hall, Beancross Primary School pupil Keira Kane is scheduled to be crowned in the public park – the first Children’s Day queen to receive the honour in the park’s brand new permanent stage area.

This year’s event – the first to feature a parade and ceremony in Zetland Park since 2019 – kicks off at Moray and Beancross primary schools at 1.35pm, with Bowhouse and Sacred Heart primary school floats joining the procession shortly after as it winds its way along Kingseat Avenue.

In another first, the bridge over the the Grange Burn, as Kingseat Avenue meets Abbots Road, which the massive procession passes over on its way to Zetland Park, has officially been renamed The Children’s Day Bridge in honour of the long running annual event.

Beancross Primary School pupil Keira Kane with her royal retinue

Queen elext Keira has already had a taste of the royal duties she will be performing, joining 2021 Queen Amy Meichan to place some flowers at the Grangemouth War Memorial duering last Saturday’s re-dedication ceremony.

Of course Children’s Day is not just a one-day event – it runs all this week, with sporting events and football matches for youngsters on Monday and Wednesday and, of course, the traditional Arch Patrol on Friday night, where families tour the colourful creations at the houses of members of this year’s royal retinue.

Grangemouth Children’s Day committee stated the sports event, which took place at Grangemouth Stadium, enjoyed a great turn out.

The big winners this year were Moray Primary School P1 pupil Harris Reid who took 1st place in the 30m race to capture the Nancy Pollock Cup, while the relay team from Moray – Lucia Harper, Carla Logan, Jessica McIntyre and Summer McKenna – captured the Strachan Cup.

Beancross Primary School’s team – Molly Brown, Harper Dunion, Leah Sligo and Hannah Stevenson took second place.

Here is the royal retinue for 2022:

Keira Kane (Queen)

Sofia Donnelly and Lauryn Madden (Maids of Honour)

Olivia Baxter, Olivia Baxter, Layla Buckie, Billie Campbell, Harper Dunion, Abigail Faulds, Lacey MacLean, Holly Murray, Leah Sligo (Ladies in Waiting)

Cody Buckie (Courtier)

Taylor Grant (Herald)

Austen Henderson and Owen Niblo (Page Boys)