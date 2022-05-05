World Scout Jamboree: 1st Falkirk Scouts are on to a Cher thing

The Falkirk High School pupils are all members of 1st Falkirk Scout troop and have been selected to attend the World Scout Jamboree (WSJ) in August 2023.

Ruby Hepburn, Cairn Marshall and Holly McEwan, all 13, along with Millie Law, 15, are excited at the opportunity offered by WSJ to learn new skills and take part in cultural events with 40,000 other Scouts from all over the world.

However, each of them first has to raise £3945 to cover the costs of travelling to attending the WSJ.

The four youngsters from 1st Falkirk Scouts going to World Jamboree in South Korea are, left to right, Cairn Marshall, 13, Holly McEwan, 13, Ruby Hepburn, 13, and Millie Law 15. Pic: Michael Gillen

They have already led various fundraising activities since being selected for the WSJ towards the end of 2021 – including bake sales, marshalling at sporting events and sponsored events – but an event at The Three Kings in Shieldhill on Saturday, May 28 will be their first large-scale fundraiser.

Tickets costing £15 are on sale for the evening, where there will be a Cher tribute act, a two-course meal and a fundraising raffle with a number of exciting prizes.

Some 32 Scouts in total from the Forth Valley area have been selected for the WSJ, which will see them spend around three weeks in South Korea.

Ruby said: “This will be a life-changing experience and we are all over the moon to be going and representing our home town of Falkirk and the area around it.

“The motto for the 2023 World Scout Jamboree is ‘Think Big, Dream Wild, Act Together’. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event that offers us a chance to learn new skills, which we can use in other aspects of our lives and to campaign on important world issues that matter to us.”

Holly said: “I am overjoyed to be given this amazing opportunity to represent Falkirk, Scotland and the UK along with my fellow Scouts. We would love and appreciate if you would join us on our fundraising journey.”