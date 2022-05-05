Howgate Centre: Update on the Falkirk shopping centre

The 185,000 sq ft centre comprises 56 units and is among the lots at the Acuitus auction which will be livestreamed online on May 18.

It currently annual gross rental income of just over £1 million from occupiers including Boots, JD Sports, River Island, New Look and Wilko.

The centre opened in 1990 with the original tenants Boots, Woolworths and Argos.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Howgate Shopping Centre will be sold at auction later this month

Over the last 32 years it has had several owners.

Mhairi Archibald of Acuitus said: “The Howgate Centre is a good example of the type of shopping centre which is attracting entrepreneurial investors who look to take advantage of these assets’ large city-centre footprints and opportunities to drive income.”