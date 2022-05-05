Howgate Centre: Update on the Falkirk shopping centre

The 185,000 sq ft centre comprises 56 units and is among the lots at the Acuitus auction which will be livestreamed online on May 18.
It currently annual gross rental income of just over £1 million from occupiers including Boots, JD Sports, River Island, New Look and Wilko.
The centre opened in 1990 with the original tenants Boots, Woolworths and Argos.
Over the last 32 years it has had several owners.
Mhairi Archibald of Acuitus said: “The Howgate Centre is a good example of the type of shopping centre which is attracting entrepreneurial investors who look to take advantage of these assets’ large city-centre footprints and opportunities to drive income.”
The Acuitus auction will take place on May 18 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.