Video: Firefighters battle blaze in Bo'ness town centre

The incident, which began just before 2pm, is currently ongoing in South Street, with firefighters still working hard to extinguish the fire in the two-storey premises – believed to be a former butcher’s shop.

The street has reportedly been cordoned off and residents from nearby flats evacuated.

The fire closed South Street and caused extensive damage to the property (Picture: Charlie Simpson)

Pictures and videos taken by residents show firefigthers in a raised platform using a hose to extinguish the fire, which has burned its way through the roof and caused extensive damage to the building.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.49pm on Monday, July 4 to reports of a building on fire at South Street, Bo’ness. Operations Control mobilised four

fire appliances and one height vehicle.