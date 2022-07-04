Video: Firefighters battle blaze in Bo'ness town centre

A number of Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances are in attendance at a blaze which broke out in Bo’ness town centre this afternoon.

By James Trimble
Monday, 4th July 2022, 4:57 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 5:15 pm

The incident, which began just before 2pm, is currently ongoing in South Street, with firefighters still working hard to extinguish the fire in the two-storey premises – believed to be a former butcher’s shop.

The street has reportedly been cordoned off and residents from nearby flats evacuated.

The fire closed South Street and caused extensive damage to the property (Picture: Charlie Simpson)

Pictures and videos taken by residents show firefigthers in a raised platform using a hose to extinguish the fire, which has burned its way through the roof and caused extensive damage to the building.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.49pm on Monday, July 4 to reports of a building on fire at South Street, Bo’ness. Operations Control mobilised four

fire appliances and one height vehicle.

"Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a two storey derelict building. There are no reported casualties and crews are still at the scene.”

