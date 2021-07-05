'Well-respected' Carron care home receptionist retires

Marilyn Donoghue left Carrondale Care Home last week after spending 12 years there as an administrator – a departure which management say “was not easy for people to hear” given how well-respected Marilyn was by colleagues and residents.

Staff bid the Stenhousemuir woman a fond farewell on Wednesday and welcomed her replacement, Jane Gaff, into the fold.

A spokeswoman said: “Marilyn will be missed not only by the staff but by the residents and their families at Carrondale Care Home.

Marilyn Donoghue retired from her role with Carrondale Care Home last week. Contributed.

“We know that between us all we have so many memories that will stay with us always. She has been a well-respected member of staff and will be sorely missed.

“As the administrator, Marilyn has always been the go-to lady for any requirements. Her cheery disposition and helpful demeanour has meant she has been a joy to work with over the years.”

Relatives of resident Alan Hamilton wrote: “Marilyn, thank you so much for being so good to all the family. You will be missed.”

James and Catherine Gallagher said: “Any time we have called she would be the first to answer.

“Marilyn she is always cheery and very helpful. Marilyn is very knowledgeable and always has the answer to hand for any question.”

Resident Mary Hunter’s family said: “Marilyn is a very happy person, always willing to help and go the extra mile. Marilyn has always been amazing with us as a family the past four years.”

