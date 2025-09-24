Weekend of events planned in Falkirk to celebrate twinning links and the 50th anniversary of The Odenwald Association

Jenkins dancers on a visit to Erbach. (Pic: Contributed)

A link between communities in Falkirk and Germany is marking its 50th anniversary this year – and a weekend of events are planned to celebrate.

The Odenwald Association has been running for the last five decades having been founded in 1975 to support and promote the twinning link between Central Regional Council and Erbach County Council in Land Hessen, Germany. This link passed to Falkirk Council following the local government reorganisation in 1996.

Endorsed and with occasional financial support by the local councils in both Falkirk and the Odenwald, the Odenwald Association and its sister organisation in Germany – the Schottland-Vereinigung – are run entirely by volunteers. The aims of the Association are very simple – to promote and support contacts and links between local individuals, clubs, organisations and businesses and their counterparts in Germany.

To celebrate the milestone, the association is holding a weekend of events.

Odenwald Youth Group at the Kelpies. (Pic: Contributed)

On Friday, October 3 in celebration of the German Day of National Unity, an “Oktoberfest” will be held in the Rock Bottom pub at the old bus station. The Falkirk group “Tonkerers” will play and locally brewed German-style beers will be on sale.

On Saturday, October 4 there will be an exhibition showing 50 years of the Odenwald Association in the Falkirk Delivers office on the High Street below the Steeple.

The monthly Producers’ Market will also be taking place that day and two of the stalls will be selling German cakes and beer. Our friends from the Odenwald will have a stall providing information on their home area. In the evening, the association will hold a ceilidh at The Venue in Airth.

The origins of the twinning go back to 1965 when Scottish country dance teams from Larbert High School took part in a folk-dance festival in the town of Erbach in the Odenwald. The visit was such a success that it led to a formal twinning agreement between the former Stirling County Council and Erbach County in 1969.

St Kilians staff pay a visit to Falkirk Distillery. (Pic: Contributed)

Larbert High School has links with the Odenwald to this day through its connection with the Gymnasium in Michelstadt, the local grammar school. There are hopes of a further link with the comprehensive school in Michelstadt, the Theodor-Litt-Schule.

Sadly, some early links have dropped away. School exchanges where pupils stayed with families are now extremely difficult due to necessary child protection rules. The early exchanges between the Bo’ness Swimming Club and the swimming club in the town of Michelstadt stopped many years ago but we are still keen to restart these if at all possible

A more recent but well-established link is with the Airth Highland Games Committee and the Schottland Vereinigung, with two prominent figures from the Odenwald having been Chieftain at the Games – Landrat Horst Schnur and Landtagsabgeordeter Rüdiger Holschuh. Jenkins School of Highland Dance has made several trips to the Odenwald taking part in the events staged by the Schottland-Vereinigung.

Local musicians have made frequent trips to the Odenwald to give our friends a taste of Scottish culture.

The Odenwald Association is also keen to promote links and co-operation between local businesses and businesses in the Odenwald, difficult such as this is following Brexit. There is great interest in our two new distilleries, Rosebank and the Falkirk Distillery. One of Germany’s best distillers of malt whisky, St. Kilians, is located in the Odenwald and they are keen on future collaboration with ours.

Contact Anne at [email protected] for information on any of the events or on joining the Association