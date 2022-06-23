Water safety warning for Falkirk

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “More than 400 people accidentally drown in the UK and Ireland every year and many more have non-fatal experiences, sometimes suffering life-changing injuries.

“The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) work tirelessly to educate people to enjoy water safely, to keep their families and friends safe and to know what to do in an emergency.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A water safety warning has been issued

"They offer valuable support and counselling services to friends and families that have been affected by drowning incidents.”

Some of the advice includes the fact open water is often much colder than it looks, which can affect your ability to swim and self-rescue, and currents in the water can be very strong – swim with the current, not against it, and call for help.