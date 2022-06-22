Forth Valley Recovery Olympics returns

The sixth annual Forth Valley Recovery Olympics takes place at Forthbank Stadium, Forthside Way, Stirling on Friday, July 1 from 1pm to 6pm. The event welcomes community members from Forth Valley, their family and friends and recovery communities from across Scotland to come and take part in a fun sports day themed event.

A Recovery Scotland spokesperson said: “We have Scottish drugs policy minister Angela Constance attending on the day and 30 teams from recovery communities from all over Scotland have entered to take part in the event.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth Valley Recovery Olympics will take place at Forthbank Stadium in Stirling

"It is very much a day of reducing stigma, making recovery visible in the Forth Valley and making connections.”