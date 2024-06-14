Watch: Youngsters at Larbert nursery Kinnaird Waters getting ready for Euro 2024 kick off

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 14th Jun 2024, 18:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The countdown to kick off is on … and as anticipation of Scotland’s biggest football match in decades grows, people around the district and country are getting ready.

All ages have been making preparations ahead of the kick of Euro 2024.

For those not able to be in Germany for tonight’s game against the hosts, there’s still been lots of excitement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Youngsters in our schools and nurseries have spent the day making flags, getting their faces painted with Saltires and holding their own football challenges and competitions ahead of tonight's opening match in the Euros.

Kinnaird Waters ELC Centre wishing Scotland good luck against Germany. Pic: ConributedKinnaird Waters ELC Centre wishing Scotland good luck against Germany. Pic: Conributed
Kinnaird Waters ELC Centre wishing Scotland good luck against Germany. Pic: Conributed

One things for sure, the district and the country is backing Steve Clarke’s team to make us proud.

Here’s the youngsters – and staff – at Kinnaird Waters ELC Centre, who can always be relied on to produce a video for every important event, wishing Scotland good luck and to "Gie it Laldy" against Germany. #Euro2024 #Scotland

Related topics:YoungstersScotlandLarbertGermanyEuros

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.