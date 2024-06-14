Watch: Youngsters at Larbert nursery Kinnaird Waters getting ready for Euro 2024 kick off
All ages have been making preparations ahead of the kick of Euro 2024.
For those not able to be in Germany for tonight’s game against the hosts, there’s still been lots of excitement.
Youngsters in our schools and nurseries have spent the day making flags, getting their faces painted with Saltires and holding their own football challenges and competitions ahead of tonight's opening match in the Euros.
One things for sure, the district and the country is backing Steve Clarke’s team to make us proud.
Here’s the youngsters – and staff – at Kinnaird Waters ELC Centre, who can always be relied on to produce a video for every important event, wishing Scotland good luck and to "Gie it Laldy" against Germany. #Euro2024 #Scotland
