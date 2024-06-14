Watch: Youngsters at Larbert nursery Kinnaird Waters getting ready for Euro 2024 kick off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown to kick off is on … and as anticipation of Scotland’s biggest football match in decades grows, people around the district and country are getting ready.

All ages have been making preparations ahead of the kick of Euro 2024.

For those not able to be in Germany for tonight’s game against the hosts, there’s still been lots of excitement.

Youngsters in our schools and nurseries have spent the day making flags, getting their faces painted with Saltires and holding their own football challenges and competitions ahead of tonight's opening match in the Euros.

Kinnaird Waters ELC Centre wishing Scotland good luck against Germany. Pic: Conributed

One things for sure, the district and the country is backing Steve Clarke’s team to make us proud.