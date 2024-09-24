Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first Kelpies Half Marathon took place on Sunday morning.

Eight hundred runners, from near and far, gathered in the shadow of the iconic Kelpies in Falkirk’s Helix Park for the start of the race.

The event – organised by a partnership of Scurry Events and Everyrunner Events – saw participants complete a route which took them from the world-famous horse sculptures, over the Clackmannanshire Bridge, through Kincardine and back across the Kincardine Bridge to the finish line at the Kelpies.

This year’s event has been hailed a success by both organisers and participants.

