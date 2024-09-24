Watch as 800 runners take part in the first Kelpies Half Marathon
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The first Kelpies Half Marathon took place on Sunday morning.
Eight hundred runners, from near and far, gathered in the shadow of the iconic Kelpies in Falkirk’s Helix Park for the start of the race.
The event – organised by a partnership of Scurry Events and Everyrunner Events – saw participants complete a route which took them from the world-famous horse sculptures, over the Clackmannanshire Bridge, through Kincardine and back across the Kincardine Bridge to the finish line at the Kelpies.
This year’s event has been hailed a success by both organisers and participants.
To view our gallery of photographs from the Kelpies Half Marathon click here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.