Hundreds of competitors took part in The Kelpies Half Marathon on Sunday morning. (Pics: Michael Gillen)Hundreds of competitors took part in The Kelpies Half Marathon on Sunday morning. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
In pictures: Runners take part in the first Kelpies Half Marathon

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Sep 2024, 09:15 BST
The first Kelpies Half Marathon took place on Sunday morning.

Runners gathered near the visitor centre in the Helix for the start of the race.

The route took them on a quick loop of the area around the Kelpies before they headed towards Skinflats and the Clackmannanshire Bridge. After crossing the bridge they passed through Kincardine before returning over the Forth on the Kincardine Bridge.

They then ran back the route they had come to the finish line in the shadow of the Kelpies to complete their 13.1 miles.

The half marathon was organised by Scurry Events and Everyrunner Events.

First across the line was Elliot Sedman, who completed the route in 1:15:10. The first female to finish was Emma Coffey of Orkney Running Club in 1:24:47.

1. The Kelpies Half Marathon

The event was organised by Scurry Events and Everyrunner Events. Photo: Michael Gillen

Runners from near and far came together for the event.

2. The Kelpies Half Marathon

Runners from near and far came together for the event. Photo: Michael Gillen

The half marathon started and finished at the Kelpies.

3. The Kelpies Half Marathon

The half marathon started and finished at the Kelpies. Photo: Michael Gillen

The runners were on their way.

4. The Kelpies Half Marathon

The runners were on their way. Photo: Michael Gillen

