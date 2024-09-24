In pictures: Runners take part in the first Kelpies Half Marathon

Runners gathered near the visitor centre in the Helix for the start of the race.

The route took them on a quick loop of the area around the Kelpies before they headed towards Skinflats and the Clackmannanshire Bridge. After crossing the bridge they passed through Kincardine before returning over the Forth on the Kincardine Bridge.

They then ran back the route they had come to the finish line in the shadow of the Kelpies to complete their 13.1 miles.

The half marathon was organised by Scurry Events and Everyrunner Events.

First across the line was Elliot Sedman, who completed the route in 1:15:10. The first female to finish was Emma Coffey of Orkney Running Club in 1:24:47.

