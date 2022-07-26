Warning to Falkirk motorists over blue badges in Europe

Car insurance expert Confused.com stated blue badges – which gives disabled people the legal right to park closer to their destination – may be rejected in Europe due to Brexit.

Alex Kindred, of Confused.com, said: “As Brexit negotiations continue, some rulings might affect UK drivers who are planning to get away this summer. Decisions around blue badge permits are still unclear in popular holiday destinations, such as France, Spain and Portugal.

Blue badge users have been warned they may not be able to use them in certain European countries

"The disruptions around blue badge permits won't mean you can't travel, but it could mean that you will be limited on where you can park in certain destinations. Extra planning might be needed to see what facilities are available around you, should you need them.”

"If you’re driving across the channel, our guide can inform you on everything you need to know before your European escape."