Video: Watch musicians perform in memory of much missed Denny drummer

Denny man Ian Wallace, known affectionately as "Santa”, passed away from cancer of the pancreas last July.

The loss of the much loved local drummer and goalkeeper was a sudden and devastating blow to his family and friends and the community who knew him well.

As a tribute to Santa – and in support of the Maggie’s charity – a group of Falkirk and Denny musicians and family and friends, working under the name Denny Daymakers, have come together to record and release a song called Lovin It Hatin It.

The song features musicians like singer songwriter Beldon Haigh and accordion maestro Jock the Box joined by other “well kent” names Dougie Coulter, Willie Logan and Dru Baker.

As well as the charity single release there will be a special fundraising performance and tribute to Santa at Grangemouth Town Hall next month.

The Daymaker event, which takes place at the Bo’ness Road venue on Friday, August 19, will feature four top turns from the area – Beldon Haigh, Danko, Tequilla Mocking Bird and Bladdered, with gurst appearances from Jock the Box and others.

Tickets are available the acts themselves, Maggie’s and from Grangemouth Town Hall.