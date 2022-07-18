VR Summer School launched at The Falkirk Wheel

Digital theatre company Produced Moon has teamed up with Camelon Arts and Artlink Central to offer local young people the chance to take part in this week-long creative programme.

It’s a chance for a group of ten 12 to 16 year olds from the Camelon and Tamfourhill areas to try their hand at a variety of activities from song writing and making a 360-music video, to learning about climate change and creating a virtual reality experience.

Kevin Harrison, director of Artlink explained: “The idea for the programme came out of a project with Falkirk High students, who worked with Produced Moon to create their own 360-climate film.

The week-long programme takes place next month.

"Next month we’re offering ten local teens the chance to learn all about 360 VR filming with artists Leo and Mel, as well as to write and record their own song and accompanying music video.

"There’ll also be a series of fun activities and workshops around climate change.”

Produced Moon is known for its interactive work ranging from escape rooms and scavenger hunts to live performances and virtual experiences.

The VR Summer School is being run by Produced Moon in conjunction with Camelon Arts and Artlink Central.

Melanie Frances, VR artist with the digital theatre company, said: “If you’re interested in VR film-making, or you want to learn more about the climate crisis, or both, please come and join us at The Falkirk Wheel.”

The in-person summer school will run at The Falkirk Wheel from Wednesday, August 3 to Wednesday, August 10 from 11am to 3.30pm, with a break at the weekend.

The course is completely free, lunch and snacks will be provided and there are also bursaries available to cover travel costs.

The VR summer school is a Falkirk Canal Connections Project funded by the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund.

Anyone interested in taking part should email [email protected] with their name, age, any access requirements and a sentence about themselves and why they’d like to attend.