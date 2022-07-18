Return of community events in Falkirk district recognised in Scottish Parliament

Gillian Mackay, Scottish Green MSP for Central Scotland, lodged two parliamentary motions at Holyrood for the return of the Bo’ness Fair and Grangemouth Children’s Day.

The motions congratulated Aimee Gilchrist on being crowned this year’s Fair Queen in Bo’ness, and Keira Kane on her coronation as Queen at the Grangemouth event.

Ms Mackay recognised the success of both events and praised the local communities and committees involved in making these days possible.

Gillian Mackay lodged parliamentary motions recognising the return of Grangemouth Children's Day and the Bo'ness Fair. Pic: Michael Gillen.

She added: “Growing up in Grangemouth I know the significance of Children’s Day and how important it is to the local community.

"It’s a fantastic example of community spirit and an event that everyone looks forward to.

"After a challenging few years it’s great to see these events return in both Bo’ness and Grangemouth, bringing much needed joy to people of all ages.

"Both events were a roaring success and I commend the effort and hard work of the committees and many volunteers who have dedicated their time.

“I’m already looking forward to next year.”