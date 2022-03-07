Volunteers transforming garden at Bo’ness Hospital get set for Spring re-planting

The enthusiastic helpers responded to an appeal from Bo’net – the Bo’ness Networking Group – to help revamp the tired looking outdoor space.

They spent the winter months clearing up the garden which serves Ward One, ready for re-planting.

Maria Ford from Bo’net said: “Now, as we enter better weather, we’ll see new plants and fittings go into the space. We’re hoping the revitalised garden will be ready this summer.”

Some of the volunteers who have come forward to help with the hospital garden project in Bo'ness.

Bo’net appointed the social enterprise Sustainable Thinking Scotland (STS) to help manage the initiative and develop final plans in consultation with staff and patients.

The project will deliver new flower beds, new seating for patients and visitors, wheelchair accessible fruit and vegetable beds, a water fountain to attract birds into the garden; and storage space for garden tools and furniture.

The current hospital building, off Dean Road, was opened in 2004 and provides 40 inpatient beds for physically frail older people and those with mental health problems.

The garden project is being made possible thanks to an award of £15,000 from the Life Changes Trust, a Scottish charity supporting the empowerment and inclusion of people living with dementia and their unpaid carers.

Seam Kerr, director of Sustainable Thinking Scotland, based at the Walled Garden at Kinneil Estate in the town, said: “Not only is it creating a more inclusive and brighter outdoor space for people at the hospital, it’s also allowing local people to get involved and learn useful gardening skills.”

