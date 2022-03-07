New 'motor home facility' to be created near Redding traveller's site

Forster Property Ltd’s change of use application for land to the west of Redding traveller’s Site, in Redding Industrial Estate, was lodged on June 23 last year and was given permission on March 4 this year.

According to the planning documents there will be internal access routes to 15 stand pitches – measuring around 45m2 – to allow the siting of a touring caravan and vehicle or a single motor home.A temporary toilet and shower blocks are also to be created and there will also be an informal camping area to the west of the site within the woodland, with three informal picnic areas.

There will be provision of waste collection points within the site for day-to-day refuse and a centralised waste collection point close to site entrance to allow collection by commercial or council vehicles.

Falkirk Council planners have given the go ahead for the motor home facility in Redding

The planning documents stated: “The land is primarily woodland, with tree cover and areas of clearance, situated between the Glasgow to Edinburgh railway line to the north and the Union Canal to the south.

"The land has some historic industrial use activity, specifically at its eastern end, but otherwise is essentially vacant. The easternmost part of the site is largely clear of trees and, possibly due to previous development, has an appearance more of wasteland.

“It is used for informal recreation locally by walkers and dog walkers."

