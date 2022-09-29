Volunteers rewarded for commitment to Forth Valley Sensory Centre

Matt Davies (57) and Stephen Smith (46) were named as finalists at Stirlingshire Voluntary Enterprise’s (SVE) Inspire Volunteering Awards.

Both men, who have sight impairments of their own, give up their spare time to volunteer with the Camelon-based Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC), which offers support, advice, practical help and social opportunities to people with sight and hearing loss in central Scotland.

Matt, who spends three days a week at the centre helping people with IT and accessible technology, was given the Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by the

FVSC’s employability coordinator Duncan McPhee and volunteers coordinator Hannah Wilson celebrate the success with volunteers Stephen Smith and Matt Davies at the awards ceremony

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS, at the ceremony at Stirling’s Albert Halls last week.

Matt has macular degeneration and is interested in using technology to make the lives of people with sight loss easier.

He visits centre users’ homes to fix voice-controlled heating systems and explores other ways they can use ‘smart’ technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt also helps out with the Macular Group, which is run by the Macular Society and hosted at FVSC, and offers emotional support to other people with macular degeneration.

Stephen, who is blind, was a finalist in the Climate Action and Nature category of the awards for his work on several environmental projects.

He attends FVSC almost every day and volunteers in the centre’s kitchen garden, which provides fruit and vegetables for use in the enterprise café.

Stephen has been a centre user for many years and his involvement led to him becoming a volunteer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers of the SVE awards also nominated Stephen as a finalist in the event’s Inspire category.Hannah Wilson, FVSC volunteer coordinator, said: ““We are over the moon Matt and Stephen were recognised in this way. All of our volunteers work tirelessly and we’re incredibly pleased to see their efforts and dedication being acknowledged.“Matt was a deserving winner of the Health and Wellbeing Award, and it was wonderful to see Stephen named as a finalist in two other categories. The event itself was