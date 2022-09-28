Grangemouth canine needs your vote to become a Beatson 'Ambassadog'

Teddi’s owners, Grangemouth couple Kevin and Hazel Ann Gilbert, are delighted the well-known pooch has made it into the final two of the competition and hope local people can cast their votes so he can become top dog.

Hazel Ann (57) said: “Teddi’s well known in the area as he is such a friendly big gentle giant and my husband Kevin is a well known face too. He’s a self-employed plumber in Grangemouth and runs KG Plumbing.

“Sadly he hasn't worked since April when he was diagnosed with stage three tonsil cancer. He has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy every day for six weeks at the Beatson.

Teddi is in the running to become the next Beatson Ambassadog

“With support from loving family and friends he has fought back hard against this awful disease. The Beatson and their charity are amazing and anything we can do to raise awareness for them is fantastic.

"We had this 'pawsome’ idea to enter our German Shepherd Teddi to be their AmbassaDog for 2022/23. He’s made it to the finals and he is now going paw to paw with one other dog.

"Votes for either worthy Pup can be placed via the Beatson Cancer Charity on their Facebook or Instagram #Beatsondogs. Voting for the winner is only open within the next 24 hours.

“Teddi was always waiting at home for Kevin to return from hospital.”