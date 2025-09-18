Visitors can witness transformation of former Camelon Irn Bru factory

Scottish Canals is inviting people to visit the historic former AG Barr Irn Bru factory in Camelon this weekend to get a taste of new plans to transform it into a traditional skills centre.

The open day at the former factory, located at Lock 16, in Portdownie Road, welcomes visitors from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, September 20, to give them the chance to learn about its transformation into Lock 16 – Scotland’s Centre of Excellence for Canals and Traditional Skills.

Spearheaded by Scottish Canals in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland (HES), the project is funded by the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, National Lottery Heritage Fund and Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF).

During the day visitors will get the opportunity to step behind the doors of the former factory and find out more about the plans for the project ahead of the centre opening next year, as well as see demonstrations of the types of traditional skills training the centre will offer.

People can visit the site of the former Irn Bru factory this weekend to see what the future holds (Picture: Submitted)

People will learn about what it is like to work with stained glass, how ancient skills like thatching and stonemasonry are being brought forward into the future and how HES works with both old and new technologies to conserve and protect Scotland’s historic environment.

For those who prefer to learn by doing, HES will also be offering soap carving activities to teach visitors of all ages about stone carving techniques.

Scottish Canals will also be on hand to provide information about the site and their plans to revitalise the neglected area of the Forth and Clyde Canal into a thriving waterside centre focussed on community, heritage skills, training and local employment.

Visitors will also get the opportunity to hear first hand from Scottish Canals about the major engineering works currently being undertaken along the Falkirk Flight ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Millennium Link Project.

Younger visitors will be able to enjoy science, engineering, technology and mathematics (STEM) activities and hear from local canal associations, educational establishments and community groups.

Several other organisations will have stalls on the day, including Forth Valley College, Safer Communities Scotland and Falkirk Council.

John Paterson, Scottish Canals’ chief executive officer, said: “Scotland’s Centre of Excellence for Canals and Traditional Skills will support workplace learning and apprenticeship training programmes developing new opportunities for the people of Falkirk and beyond.

"We are looking forward to creating new and exciting opportunities and invite you to come inside our building to see and hear how we are going to do just that.”

David Mitchell, director of cultural assets at HES, added: “Traditional skills are not just part of Scotland’s past, they are key to our future. The new Centre of

Excellence for Canals and Traditional Skills will be a much-needed hub for the conservation and training of these at-risk skills, and we are delighted to give people the chance to learn about the project and the space ahead of its transformation.

“The Doors Open Day is a great opportunity for locals and visitors alike to come along and see how blacksmithing, stonemasonry, and other traditional skills are being done today, and even to get up close and personal with some of the materials and techniques these professionals use.”

