Video: Forth Valley Royal doctor 'kilt more' kitted out for record breaking run this weekend

A consultant anaesthetist will make Guinness World Record officials sit up and take notice when he takes on a half marathon in full Highland dress.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s Doctor Ewan Jack, 52, will take on the challenge of the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run in Glasgow on Sunday, dressed in a kilt and all the associated regalia, to raise funds for research into

motor neurone disease (MND) for late rugby legend Doddie Weir’s charity My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and The Brain Tumour Charity.

As well as aiming to coin in a ton of cash for those good causes, Ewan, from Dollar, is also hoping to become the world record holder for the fastest half marathon run by someone in full Highland dress.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital consultant anaesthetist Ewan Jack gears up for his big run this weekend (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Record breaking performances are nothing new to Ewan, who set one in 2011 when he became the fastest ever person dressed as a doctor to complete the Edinburgh Marathon, with a time of 2 hours 53 mins 11 sec – beating the previous record by 1 hour 22 minutes and 58 seconds.

Ewan said: “I had hoped to run the fastest marathon in full highland dress with my friend and fellow fundraiser Stephen Molloy at this year’s Edinburgh marathon but I picked up a knee injury which meant I wasn’t able to take part.

“I went along to support him and we had a chat after the race and decided I’d give the half marathon world record a go and the Great Scottish Run is the ideal choice for my attempt.

“I’ve chosen to run on behalf of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation as my fantastic older brother Alex died some years ago of motor neurone disease when he was just 42 and recently.

"A colleague has been diagnosed with a brain tumour so I’ve chosen to run for The Brain Tumour Charity as well. Both are fantastic charities carrying out invaluable research into both conditions so I’m trying to raise as much money and awareness as I can for them."

Ewan has raised almost £3400 for both charities through his Just Giving page.

Visit the website to donate to the cause and get more information.