Video: Falkirk honours the fallen heroes of conflicts past

A small gathering of local residents took place at Falkirk Cenotaph to mark Remembrance Day, to honour the Armed Forces personnel who gave their lives in pursuit of freedom.

There will be another chance for people to acknowledge these fallen heroes on Remembrance Sunday, when communities will pay their respects with services at war memorials and cenotaphs in their towns and villages.

In 2020 these traditional ceremonies were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year they will go ahead following government guidelines.

In Falkirk the parade will will start at the Falkirk town hall car park at 9.30am, walking onto Camelon Road to Dollar Park war memorial.

After the service the parade will return to its starting point in the car park in time for church services in the town centre.

The Grangemouth parade, organised by Royal British Legion Grangemouth Branch depart at 10.10am from the Royal British Legion in Dundas Street, marching into South Lumley Street, Newhouse Road and Abbots Raod to Abbotsgrange Church for the service. At the conclusion it will go along Dalratho Road to the cenotaph in Zetland Park for the wreath-laying ceremony.

A parade in Shieldhill departs at 10.15am from Crossbrae, then travelling along Paterson Drive, Parkend Crescent, Mavisbank Avenue, Greencraig Avenue, Herdshill Avenue, Mavisbank Avenue, Greenmount Drive, Elm Drive, Main Street, Anderson Crescent, and concludes at the war memorial in Main Street.

In Haggs the parade begins at 10.45am from the Parish Church in Kilsyth Road proceeding to Longcroft war memorial. After a wreath-laying service, the parade returns to Haggs Parish Church.

Bo’ness branch of the Royal British Legion has organised the parade which starts at noon from outside the old kirk on Panbrae Road heading to Jeffrey's corner, Stewart Avenue and stopping at the war memorial. After a short service, back heading west along Stewart Avenue and finishing at Jeffrey's corner.

In Bonnybridge the parade leaves from the Bonnybridge Community Centre in Bridge Street at 12.20pm and proceed to the Memorial Park in the High Street for the service and wreath-laying.

Other ceremonies will also take place across the district.

A service will take place at 1.30pm at Camelon war memorial next to Lock 16.

