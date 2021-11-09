Falkirk COVID-19 heroes could have their entire Christmas paid for

The six winners of Wilko’s Bring Home Christmas competition will each receive a tailored prize package worth £3000 – complete with everything from decorations to dinnerware, presents to pet toys, giftwrap to Christmas day goodies and all of the essentials in-between that are needed for a successful festive celebration.

All they have to do to deserve such a festive bounty is to tell the firm how they have gone out of their way to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilko, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, is offering to pay for Christmas for local COVID-19 heroes

Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko CEO, said: “We’re so excited to work alongside our Together for Families charity partners to get started on spreading some festive cheer for six hardworking people who went above and beyond to be helpful during the pandemic, which has touched everyone’s lives but particularly impacted upon those whose working or personal lives were already incredibly challenging.

“We can’t wait to bring Christmas home for our winners, helping them to tick off every festive job they have as well as delivering a few little surprises. We fully expect to hear inspiring and heartwarming stories from communities nationwide and I’m sure whittling the entries down to six incredible individuals will be a hard task.

"Myself and our partners at Alzheimer’s Society, Save the Children and Teenage Cancer Trust can’t wait to start reading the nation’s nominations.”

Wilko’s Bring Christmas Home competition runs until November 21.

Visit www.wilko.com/bring-christmas-home for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.