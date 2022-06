Sapphire the Hyacinth Macaw went missing from her family home in Limerigg on Thursday, June 16 and now owners Bill and Fran Barnbrook are desperate to see her back again and safe.

The couple’s other Hyacinth Macaw, Buster, is also missing his feathered friend.

Fran Barnbrook and Sapphire in happier times