Video: Falkirk classes provide an oasis of dance away from COVID-19 worries

Dianne Inglis moved her studio from Camelon to a premises in East Bridge Street in Falkirk town centre and – following the COVID-19 lockdown – opened for business in May last year.

Since then she has been teaching a wide variety of styles – everything from zumba fitness to strictly-style ballroom – to members young and old.

"We have classes for children ranging in age from four to 18,” said Dianne. “And our adult classes range from 18 all the way up to a lady who is 82 – and she can do a full plank.”

Dianne Inglis, middle, with her adult dance class

Online classes during lockdown do not have the same impact on Dianne Inglis Dance Studio members – who enjoy the escape the classes provide on Thursday nights.

Dianne said: “When they come through the doors it becomes a different wee world for them. One thing I keep getting told is it’s a place they can go and forget about the pandemic and all the other troubles out there.

"It is like an oasis of dance for them.”

Dianne’s classes cover commercial dance styles – the kind of moves you see in pop music videos – hip hop, jazz and contemporary dance, which is like ballet in bare feet essentially.

Not only do the classes provide a fun way to keep fit, they also give the members something to learn and master.

"They go home and practice their moves,” said Dianne. “There really is something for everyone – from people who want to improve their fitness, to those who were dancers when they were younger and want to get back into it.

"We are booking a show for our dancers to perform in again and it will take place in Grangemouth Town Hall in June. Not everyone who comes to classes has to perform in the show – we don’t force people to perform, but people are excited about it and working to get ready for it.”

Visit the Facebook page for more information on the dance studio and classes.

